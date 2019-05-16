Volbeat are back with a new album, single and UK and European tour dates

Volbeat have announced that their new studio album will be out later this year.

It’s titled Rewind, Replay, Rebound and it’ll be released on August 2 and features guest appearances from Clutch frontman Neil Fallon and Slayer and Exodus guitarist Gary Holt.

Vocalist and guitarist Michael Poulsen says: “The whole point for us going into the studio is because you still have something to prove – not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself.

“We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”

To mark the album news, Volbeat have shared the first taste of the new material with a video for Leviathan, which can be watched below.

The band have also revealed that they’ll head out on tour across the UK and Europe with Baroness and Danko Jones. The live shows will kick off at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on September 23 and wrap up at Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena on November 29.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am GMT on May 24.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound will be released on standard formats, and on 2CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue vinyl.

Volbeat: Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

1. Last Day Under The Sun

2. Pelvis On Fire

3. Rewind The Exit

4. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

5. When We Were Kids

6. Sorry Sack of Bones

7. Cloud 9

8. Cheapside Sloggers (feat. Gary Holt)

9. Maybe I Believe

10. Parasite

11. Leviathan

12. The Awakening of Bonnie Parker

13. The Everlasting

14. 7:24

Disc 2

1. Under The Influence

2. Immortal But Destructible

3. Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)

4. Last Day Under The Sun (Demo)

5. Rewind The Exit (Demo)

6. When We Were Kids (Demo)

7. Maybe I Believe (Demo)

8. Leviathan (Demo)