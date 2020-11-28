Voivod launch live video for Overreaction

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have released a new live video for Overreaction. The song is taken from the band's upcoming live album Lost Machine Live which has just been released through Century Media Records.

“And last but not least, Overreaction, the new single/video from our brand new release Lost Machine - Live," exclaims drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "This old classic from Killing Technology has been on the setlist since 1987. It really gets the crowd going, and us too! Once again, splendid video direction by Felipe Belalcazar and thanks to Jaan Silmberg for animating my artwork. Enjoy our new live album!!“

The video clips feature audio recorded in Québec City (07/13/2019), video filmed in Montréal (06/30/2019) and material processed in Morgöth (2020). The album’s audio material was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron and the videos were directed and produced by Felipe Belalcazar/Mental Pictures.

Voivod have previously released single/video clips for Inconspiracy and The Lost Machine.

Lost Machine - Live consist of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time by one of the best live-acts in this day and age.

Get Lost Machine - Live.