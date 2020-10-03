Voivod release live video for The Lost Machine

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have released a new live video for The Lost Machine. The song is taken from the band's upcoming live album Lost Machine Live which will be released through Century Media on November 27.

“Here it is at last, the first single and video from our upcoming release Lost Machine - Live," exclaims drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "The footage used in this clip comes from a hometown show in Montreal in the summer of 2019, and the audio is from a show in Québec City 2 weeks later, where we recorded the entire live album. We were obviously excited to play in our province of Québec, in front of families and friends, as documented in this rendition of the song The Lost Machine. The video is directed by Felipe Belalcazar, who is also working on a Voivod documentary. I did the art on the road across the globe last year, and it was animated by Jaan Silmberg. More to come soon, enjoy!"

Lost Machine - Live will be available as limted CD with O-Card packaging (in its first European pressing), as Digital Album and as Gatefold 2LP on 180g vinyl in the following variations and limitations: Black vinyl (unlimited), Sky Blue vinyl (100x copies via CM Webshop Europe), Transparent Magenta vinyl (200x copies via CM Distro Europe), Creamy White vinyl (200x copies via Nuclear Blast), Deep Blood Red vinyl (200x copies via Band) and Neon Green vinyl (200x copies via Band),.

Pre-order Lost Machine - Live.