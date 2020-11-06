Voivod release live video for new single Inconspiracy

Canadian prog metal pioneers Voivod have released a new live video for Inconspiracy. The song is taken from the band's upcoming live album Lost Machine Live which will be released through Century Media on November 27.

"And now, Iconspiracy, the second single/video from our upcoming release ‘Lost Machine - Live," exclaims drummer Michel 'Away' Langevin. "Like the video for the first single The Lost Machine the footage comes from the Montréal Jazz Fest 2019 and the audio is from the Québec City Summer Fest 2019, where the entire live album was recorded.

"Iconspiracy has become one of our favorite songs to perform on tour since the album ‘The Wake’ came out in 2018. The video direction is by Felipe Belalcazar and my art was animated by Jaan Silmberg. There are a lot more projects in the works. Meanwhile, have fun with this one!”

Lost Machine - Live will be available as limted CD with O-Card packaging (in its first European pressing), as Digital Album and as Gatefold 2LP on 180g vinyl in the following variations and limitations: Black vinyl (unlimited), Sky Blue vinyl (100x copies via CM Webshop Europe), Transparent Magenta vinyl (200x copies via CM Distro Europe), Creamy White vinyl (200x copies via Nuclear Blast), Deep Blood Red vinyl (200x copies via Band) and Neon Green vinyl (200x copies via Band).

Pre-order Lost Machine - Live.