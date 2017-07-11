Uneven Structure announce UK and Ireland tour with Voyager

Uneven Structure have announced a UK and Ireland tour where they’ll be supported by special guests Voyager.

The run of six shows will get under way at London’s Underworld on October 9 and wrap up at The Boiler Room in Guildford on October 14.

Uneven Structure have lined up the dates in support of their new album La Partition, which was released in April.

The band say: “We’re stoked to be hitting the road for our first proper headlining UK and Ireland tour, supported by non other than the mighty Voyager from Australia!

“We’re excited to say that you will be witnessing our newest album La Partition in full every night, as well as a few classics. One night of chaos – you don’t wanna miss this, do you?”

Voyager released their sixth album Ghost Mile in May this year and have been nominated in the Best International Band category at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards.

The band say: “UK! We’re excited to head back your way to play a series of dates with prog lords Uneven Structure! This is also our first ever show in Ireland. See you all very soon.”

Tickets for the show are available via See Tickets, while a full list of tour dates can be found below.

Uneven Structure & Voyager 2017 UK and Ireland tour

Oct 09: London Underworld, UK

Oct 10: Birmingham The Flapper, UK

Oct 11: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Oct 12: Glasgow Audio, UK

Oct 13: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

Oct 14: Guildford The Boiler Room, UK

