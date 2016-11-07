Trivium share early demo track The Storm

Trivium have released a recording of an an early demo song called The Storm.

The track will feature on their forthcoming reissue of their 2003 debut album Ember To Inferno, which launches on December 2. Listen to The Storm below.

The Florida band’s first record, which has been out of print for several years, will be re-released alongside a deluxe version which includes 13 additional early versions of tracks which were previously unavailable.

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy said: “The purpose of this release is to show the very early beginnings of Trivium – perhaps an era unknown to most listeners of the band.

“To look back at Ember as the starting point of Trivium becoming recognised worldwide is a staggering thought for me, considering I was 16 or 17 years old during the writing and recording of the record.”

He added: “As a kid, I always said the goal was to be in a massive metal band. I don’t think I actually knew what it would mean to have fans in different parts of the world, and I still can’t believe people care so much that they actually want to hear the music that pre-dates our years with Roadrunner Records.

“To this day, I am still completely blown away that people are singing words to songs I wrote when I was 16 years old. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Ember To Inferno is available on standard or deluxe CD and vinyl – with the deluxe 5-LP box set versions containing bonus discs Ruber, Caeruleus and Flavus. They can be pre-ordered via Trivium’s website.

Trivium have a European tour planned for next year in support of 2015 album Silence In The Snow.

Trivium deluxe package artwork

Trivium standard package artwork

Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist

Inception: The Bleeding Skies Pillars Of Serpents If I Could Collapse The Masses Fugue (A Revelation) Requiem Ember To Inferno Ashes To Burn The Eye Falling To Grey My Hatred When All Light Dies A View Of Burning Empires

Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks

Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)

Pain Thrust Lake Of Fire

Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)

To Burn The Eye Requiem Fugue My Hatred The Storm Sworn Demon

Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)

Like Light To The Flies Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies The Deceived

Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France

Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France

Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

