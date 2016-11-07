Trivium share early demo track The Storm

Trivium have released a recording of an an early demo song called The Storm.
The track will feature on their forthcoming reissue of their 2003 debut album Ember To Inferno, which launches on December 2. Listen to The Storm below.
The Florida band’s first record, which has been out of print for several years, will be re-released alongside a deluxe version which includes 13 additional early versions of tracks which were previously unavailable.
Vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy said: “The purpose of this release is to show the very early beginnings of Trivium – perhaps an era unknown to most listeners of the band.
“To look back at Ember as the starting point of Trivium becoming recognised worldwide is a staggering thought for me, considering I was 16 or 17 years old during the writing and recording of the record.”
- Ghost Ghoul reveals his fear of the dark
- Blink-182 announce 2017 UK summer tour
- Iron Maiden Christmas jumper and scarf on sale now
- Listen to lost Pink Floyd song Vegetable Man
He added: “As a kid, I always said the goal was to be in a massive metal band. I don’t think I actually knew what it would mean to have fans in different parts of the world, and I still can’t believe people care so much that they actually want to hear the music that pre-dates our years with Roadrunner Records.
“To this day, I am still completely blown away that people are singing words to songs I wrote when I was 16 years old. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Ember To Inferno is available on standard or deluxe CD and vinyl – with the deluxe 5-LP box set versions containing bonus discs Ruber, Caeruleus and Flavus. They can be pre-ordered via Trivium’s website.
Trivium have a European tour planned for next year in support of 2015 album Silence In The Snow.
Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist
- Inception: The Bleeding Skies
- Pillars Of Serpents
- If I Could Collapse The Masses
- Fugue (A Revelation)
- Requiem
- Ember To Inferno
- Ashes
- To Burn The Eye
- Falling To Grey
- My Hatred
- When All Light Dies
- A View Of Burning Empires
Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks
Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)
- Pain
- Thrust
- Lake Of Fire
Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)
- To Burn The Eye
- Requiem
- Fugue
- My Hatred
- The Storm
- Sworn
- Demon
Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)
- Like Light To The Flies
- Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies
- The Deceived
Trivium European tour dates 2017
Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK
Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK
Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK
Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France
Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain
Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France
Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France
Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium