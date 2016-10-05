Trivium announce 2017 European tour

Trivium have announced a 33-date European tour for early next year.

Matt Heafy and co have lined up the shows in support of their seventh album Silence In The Snow, which was released last year.

Frontman Matt Heafy says: “The UK was the first place to embrace Trivium on the planet – and Europe was the first home for Trivium playing internationally way back in 2003.

“It’s our honour to be able to complete the Silence In The Snow album tour in the UK and Europe. We have had some of the most integral and historic moments of our career in both spots, and we look forward to celebrating our love of music with all of you. See you very soon.”

Tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Friday (October 7) via the band’s website.

Earlier this year, Heafy opened up on his social anxiety disorder saying he would “freak out” when meeting fans in Trivium’s early days.

The band are currently on the road across the US, with the newly announced dates highlighted in bold below.

Oct 06: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Oct 07: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Oct 08: Tulsa Cain’s Ballroom, OK

Oct 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 11: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Oct 13: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY

Oct 14: Worcester Palladium, MA

Oct 15: Binghamton Magic City Music Hall, NY

Oct 18: Saint Petersburg State Theatre Concerts, FL

Oct 19: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Oct 21: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues Orlando, FL

Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France

Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France

Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Matt Heafy and the challenge of keeping Trivium relevant in 2016