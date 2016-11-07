Listen to lost Pink Floyd song Vegetable Man

Pink Floyd have made their previously unreleased song Vegetable Man available to stream.

The song was written by the late singer Syd Barrett in 1967 and was meant to be included on their second album – but it was never issued. Listen to it on BBC Radio 6 by skipping ahead to 51:15.

The track will also feature on the forthcoming box set The Early Years 1965-1972, which will include 19 other previously unreleased tracks and seven hours of unreleased live material over 27 discs. It launches on November 11.

The set “will give collectors the opportunity to hear the evolution of the band and witness their part in cultural revolutions from their earliest recordings and studio sessions to the years prior to the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon, one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

“From the single Arnold Layne to the 20-minute epic Echoes, fans will see the invention of psychedelic progressive rock via an insightful collection that explores the Pink Floyd story from the time Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason and Syd Barrett met at London’s Regent Street Polytechnic through to Syd’s departure and David Gilmour joining to form the iconic lineup.”

In addition to the deluxe set, Pink Floyd will also launch a 2-CD highlights album The Early Years – Cre/Ation on November 11. Pre-order both on the band’s website.

Waters recently recalled the “toxic” atmosphere within the band – saying Gilmour and Wright tried to drag him down. He is currently working on a new solo album.

Pink Floyd are the cover stars of the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is out now in print and via TeamRock+.

Pink Floyd Early Years box set

Pink Floyd The Early Years Cre/Ation tracklist

CD 1

Arnold Layne See Emily Play Matilda Mother Jugband Blues Paintbox Flaming† (BBC Session, 25 Sept 1967) In The Beechwoods Point Me At The Sky Careful With That Axe, Eugene Embryo Ummagumma Radio Ad Grantchester Meadows Cymbaline† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Interstellar Overdrive† (Live, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Aug 1969) Green Is The Colour† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Careful With That Axe, Eugene† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969)

CD 2

On The Highway† Auto Scene Version 2 The Riot Scene Looking At Map Take Off Embryo (BBC Session, 16 July 1970) Atom Heart Mother (Live Montreux, 21 Nov 1970) Nothing Part 14 Childhood’s End Free Four Stay

The Top 10 Best Pink Floyd 70s Songs