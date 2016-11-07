Blink-182 announce 2017 UK summer tour

Blink-182 have announced a 10-date UK tour for summer 2017.

The pop punk giants will kick off the tour in Cardiff on July 3 and wrap up in London on July 19.

The band say: “You’ve all been very patient, we can’t wait to see you.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale via TeamRock Tickets and other retailers at 9am on November 11 (Friday).

The tour is in support of Blink-182’s latest album California, which was released earlier this year and is their first to feature Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. Skiba was brought into the fold when Tom DeLonge quit in 2015.

Recently the band released a NSFW video for their track She’s Out Of Her Mind – an up-to-date take on their promo for 1999 hit What’s My Age Again?

Last week, Blink-182 announced they would appear at next year’s Download Paris festival, but originally posted a link to the UK’s festival’s site – leading fans to speculate that they would be announced as headliners for Donington.

In fact, System Of A Down, Aerosmith and Biffy Clyro have been confirmed as headliners for Download UK next year.

Blink-182 play at Holiday Havoc in Las Vegas on December 8, and at Wrex The Halls in San Diego on December 11.

Blink-182 UK tour 2017

Jul 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jul 04: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Jul 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Jul 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jul 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jul 14: Manchester Arena

Jul 15: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jul 17: Bournemouth International Centre

Jul 19: London O2 Arena

