Trivium to re-release Ember To Inferno debut

Trivium will reissue their hard-to-find 2003 debut album, Ember To Inferno on December 2.
The Florida band’s first record has been out of print for several years. Now it’s to be re-released – alongside a deluxe version which includes 13 additional early versions of songs which were previously unavailable.
Vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy says: “The purpose of this release is to show the very early beginnings of Trivium – perhaps an era unbeknownst to most listeners of the band. To look back at Ember as the starting point of Trivium becoming recognised worldwide is a staggering thought for me, considering I was 16⁄17 years old during the writing and recording of the record.
“As a kid, I always said the ‘goal’ was to be in a massive metal band. I don’t think I actually knew what it would mean to have fans in different parts of the world, and I still can’t believe people care so much that they actually want to hear the music that pre-dates our years with Roadrunner Records.
“To this day, I am still completely blown away that people are singing words to songs I wrote when I was 16 years old. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Ember To Inferno is available on standard or deluxe CD and vinyl – with the deluxe 5-LP box set versions containing bonus discs Ruber, Caeruleus and Flavus. They can be pre-ordered via Trivium’s website.
The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.
Trivium are currently touring the US in support of 2015 album Silence In The Snow, with a European tour planned for next year.
Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist
- Inception: The Bleeding Skies
- Pillars Of Serpents
- If I Could Collapse The Masses
- Fugue (A Revelation)
- Requiem
- Ember To Inferno
- Ashes
- To Burn The Eye
- Falling To Grey
- My Hatred
- When All Light Dies
- A View Of Burning Empires
Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks
Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)
- Pain
- Thrust
- Lake Of Fire
Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)
- To Burn The Eye
- Requiem
- Fugue
- My Hatred
- The Storm
- Sworn
- Demon
Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)
- Like Light To The Flies
- Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies
- The Deceived