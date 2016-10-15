Trivium to re-release Ember To Inferno debut

Trivium will reissue their hard-to-find 2003 debut album, Ember To Inferno on December 2.

The Florida band’s first record has been out of print for several years. Now it’s to be re-released – alongside a deluxe version which includes 13 additional early versions of songs which were previously unavailable.

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy says: “The purpose of this release is to show the very early beginnings of Trivium – perhaps an era unbeknownst to most listeners of the band. To look back at Ember as the starting point of Trivium becoming recognised worldwide is a staggering thought for me, considering I was 16⁄ 17 years old during the writing and recording of the record.

“As a kid, I always said the ‘goal’ was to be in a massive metal band. I don’t think I actually knew what it would mean to have fans in different parts of the world, and I still can’t believe people care so much that they actually want to hear the music that pre-dates our years with Roadrunner Records.

“To this day, I am still completely blown away that people are singing words to songs I wrote when I was 16 years old. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Ember To Inferno is available on standard or deluxe CD and vinyl – with the deluxe 5-LP box set versions containing bonus discs Ruber, Caeruleus and Flavus. They can be pre-ordered via Trivium’s website.

The artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

Trivium are currently touring the US in support of 2015 album Silence In The Snow, with a European tour planned for next year.

Trivium standard package artwork

Trivium deluxe package artwork

Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist

Inception: The Bleeding Skies Pillars Of Serpents If I Could Collapse The Masses Fugue (A Revelation) Requiem Ember To Inferno Ashes To Burn The Eye Falling To Grey My Hatred When All Light Dies A View Of Burning Empires

Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks

Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)

Pain Thrust Lake Of Fire

Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)

To Burn The Eye Requiem Fugue My Hatred The Storm Sworn Demon

Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)

Like Light To The Flies Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies The Deceived

Every Trivium album ranked from worst to best