Trivium release Dead And Gone live video

Trivium have released a live video for their track Dead And Gone.

It appears on the band’s seventh album Silence In The Snow, which was launched in October.

Guitarist Corey Beauileu recently said of the track: “The main riff of the song has always really grabbed people’s attention when they hear it. So I think it’s going to be one of those fan-favourite tracks.”

The clip features Trivium’s latest addition, drummer Paul Wandke, who replaced Mat Madiro last year. The band are currently amassing material for their next album, and they’ll play at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in California in September.

Trivium feared for their future over Matt Heafy's vocal cord scare