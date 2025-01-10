Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine announce pop-up shops for UK tour – and you can get tattooed there if you’re brave enough!

Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have announced pop-up shops for each stop on the UK leg of their Poisoned Ascendancy tour.

When the metalcore favourites trek across Blighty from January 26 to February 1, they’ll host bespoke stores in each city they visit. Exclusive merch will be on sale, and tattoos can also be booked!

See the embedded Facebook post below for details.

Trivium and BFMV announced the Poisoned Ascendancy world tour last year. The two bands will play their respective 2005 albums, Ascendancy and The Poison, in full to mark their 20th anniversaries.

European and North American legs have been confirmed and the full list of dates can be seen below. Further shows are expected to be added to the run at a later date.

Support in Europe will come from Orbit Culture, while the North American shows will be opened by August Burns Red plus Bleed From Within or Sylosis.

Trivium and BFMV appear together on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer. Inside, Trivium singer/guitarist Matt Heafy and BFMV leader Matt Tuck talk about the making of the bands’ 2005 albums and the enduring influence they have to this day. The magazine also breaks down the 50 metal releases you’ll need to hear in 2025. Order it now and get it delivered directly to your door.

The new Hammer is also available in a bumper bundle, which comes with an exclusive cover and a stylish Trivium x BFMV t-shirt that you can't buy in the shops.

Jan 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 27: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jan 30: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jan 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Feb 01: London The O2, UK

Feb 02: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany

Feb 04: Stuttgart Scheleyer-Hall, Germany

Feb 05: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Feb 07: Paris Le Zenith, France

Feb 09: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Feb 10: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Feb 11: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Feb 15: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 18: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 21: Gliwice Arena, Poland

Feb 22: Prague Forum Karlin, Czechia

Feb 23: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 26: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 27: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Mar 30: Vancouver PNE Forum, Canada

Apr 01: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Apr 03: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Apr 04: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Apr 05: Reno Grand Sierra Resort Grand Theatre, NV

Apr 08: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Apr 10: Las Vegas The Pearl Concert Theater, NV

Apr 11: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

Apr 12: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Apr 15: Dallas Gilley’s South Side Ballroom, TX

Apr 16: San Antonio Boeing Center At Tech Port, TX

Apr 17: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Apr 19: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Apr 20: Omaha Steelhouse Omaha, NE

Apr 22: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Apr 23: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Apr 26: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Apr 27: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Apr 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE Outdoors, PA

Apr 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

May 02: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

May 03: Laval Place Bell, Canada

May 04: Toronto Great Canadian Resort, Canada

May 06: Washington DC The Anthem

May 07: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

May 09: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

May 11: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

May 13: Corbin The Corbin Arena, KY

May 14: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 17: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC