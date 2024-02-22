"This is going to be the metal tour of 2025." Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine announce co-headlining UK tour, playing classic albums Ascendancy and The Poison in full

Modern metal heavyweights Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have announced a blockbuster, co-headline UK tour, where both bands will be performing their beloved breakthrough albums in full. Both Trivum's Ascendancy and Bullet For My Valentine's The Poison turn 20 next year, and to celebrate the occasion, the two bands will join forces by playing those records in their entirety.

The tour was announced at a special press conference held at the Sanctum Hotel in Soho, London this evening (Thursday February 22), following days of speculation after both Trivium and Bullet began teasing activity around those two classic albums on social media.

“Bullet For My Valentine’s The Poison and Trivium’s Ascendancy are two records whose influence can be heard to this day - in the DNA of modern metal,” says Trivium frontman Matt Heafy. “It’s incredible to think of the impact the albums had when they came out in 2005. They were both like bolts of lightning. Both bands grew up independently of each other in different countries and separately from any movement or scene but both shared a common love of melodic heavy metal at the core; and both had similar meteoric rises right out of the gate.

"Trivium and BFMV were in such whirlwinds when our respective albums came out that we each never truly got to play together or sit back and celebrate during the maelstrom of constant touring, recording and globetrotting," he continues. “But that’s what this anniversary tour is. It’s a celebration by the bands to the fans of an important era, and most importantly it’s an invitation to fans come and have an epic night with us and sing and rage and celebrate the awesome power of the music.”

“I honestly can’t believe it's been 20 years since the release of The Poison and what an incredible 20 years it’s been," comments Bullet frontman Matt Tuck. “I feel so proud of what we've achieved as a band in the last 2 decades and it all started with that debut album. The Poison is such an important part of our lives musically and personally and we know the massive impact it had on the metal world on a global level. This tour will be made even more special as our brothers in Trivium are also joining us on the road to celebrate and play in its entirety their stunning album Ascendancy.

“This is going to be the metal tour of 2025," he concludes. “Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium, The Poisoned Ascendancy World Tour 2025. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of both albums and playing them in their entirety. Get excited people, it's going to be special and we can't wait to celebrate with you all."

The tour will mark the first time the two bands have toured together. See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 1 at 10am GMT from this location.

Released on March 15 2005, Ascendancy was Trivium's first album for the prestigious Roadrunner Records, and it saw their popularity skyrocket to place them as one of the most talked about metal bands of their generation. Released seven months later, The Poison, Bullet For My Valentine's debut album, confirmed their status as British metal's great new hopes, landing at an impressive number 21 on the UK album charts.

Late last year, Matt Heafy joined Bullet on stage at a show in Heafy's hometown of Orlando, Florida, to offer guest vocals on smash hit The Poison anthem, Tears Don't Fall.

Jan 26: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Jan 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jan 30: Manchester Co-op Live

Jan 31: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Feb 1: London The O2