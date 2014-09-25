Trending

Transatlantic trail live DVD

View performance of Black As The Sky from KaLIVEascope, out next month

Transatlanic – the prog supergroup featuring Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Roine Stolt and Pete Trewavas – have released a clip from their upcoming KaLIVEascope DVD.

It’s set for launch on October 27 via InsideOut in a variety of formats. The video was shot in Cologne, Germany, during their recent European tour, while the CD audio was recorded in Tilburg, The Netherlands.

Neal Morse says: “The Kaleidoscope tour was indeed a landmark. We grew as a band and as people This live DVD captures Transatlantic in an amazing way – I’m sure you’re going to love it.”

Transatlantic won the Best Album gong at this year’s Progressive Music Awards, held in London last week. The band played an acoustic set during the gala ceremony where Peter Gabriel, Anathema, Dream Theater, Robert John Godfrey, Fish and others were also honoured.

Tracklist

DVD1

  1. Into The Blue

  2. My New World

  3. Shine

  4. The Whirlwind Medley

  5. Beyond The Sun

  6. Kaleidoscope

  7. Neal & Roine Duet

  8. We All Need Some Light

  9. Black As The Sky

  10. All Of The Above / Stranger In Your Soul

DVD 2

  1. Into The Kaleidoscope documentary

  2. Band Interviews

  3. Bonus Live Performances:

3.1. Nights In White Satin (Live in Tilburg)

3.2. Sylvia (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)

3.3. Hocus Pocus (with Thijs van Leer - Live in Tilburg)

CD1

  1. Into The Blue

  2. My New World

  3. Shine

CD2

  1. The Whirlwind Medley

  2. Beyond The Sun

  3. Kaleidoscope

CD3

  1. Neal & Roine Duet

  2. We All Need Some Light

  3. Black As The Sky

  4. Nights In White Satin

  5. Sylvia

  6. Hocus Pocus

  7. Medley: All Of The Above / Stranger In Your Soul

