Prog Awards 2014 Winners In Full

The third annual Progressive Music Awards took place tonight in the majestic setting of the Underglobe, underneath Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. It was a spectacular and star-studded event, with Peter Gabriel scooping the Award for Prog God. But who else came out on top? Read the full list of winners below.

The Progressive Music Awards 2014 was a night to remember. Hosted by Newsnight host Gavin Esler and presented by Orange Amplification in association with Currencies.co.uk, prog bands old and new rubbed shoulders at London’s beautiful Underglobe, with guests including Fish, author Ian Rankin, snooker champion and Prog columnist Steve Davis, numerous bands from Moon Safari to The Enid and many more. It truly was a wonderful night, with 13 awards presented over the course of the evening. You can read the full list of winners below. Until next year, Prog on!

Limelight: Messenger

Live Event: Rick Wakeman, _Journey To The Centre Of The Earth 40th Anniversary Tour _

Breakthrough Artist: Syd Arthur

Anthem: Anathema, Anathema

The Storm Thorgersen Grand Design Award: Fish, A Feast Of Consequences Box Set

Album Of The Year: Transatlantic, Kaleidoscope

Band/Artist Of The Year: Dream Theater

Outer Limits: Uriah Heep

Virtuoso: Arjen Lucassen

Guiding Light: Sonja Kristina

Visionary: Robert John Godfrey

Lifetime Achievement: Andrew Latimer

Prog God: Peter Gabriel

All the latest Awards news, photos and footage will be on the site from tomorrow morning…