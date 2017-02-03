Touchstone, Tiger Moth Tales and more confirmed for Danfest7

The lineup for this year’s Danfest has been announced.

Danfest7 will take place at The Musician, Leicester, on November 24 and 25 and feature artists including Touchstone, Tiger Moth Tales and Ghost Community.

They’ll be joined by Multi Story, The Amber Head, Gu-ru, The Room and Last Flight To Pluto.

Organiser Danny Mayo says: “I’m pleased with the lineup. It’s very strong and features eight acts flying the prog flag from all areas. The opening bands will open a few eyes like I Am The Manic Whale did last year at Danfest6.

“Gu-ru are local and set to turn a few heads. They have the classic late 60s early 70s sound with lots of Hammond – a real find!”

The venue has a capacity of 220 and tickets for the two-day event are now on sale, with individual splits catered for along with weekend passes.

Danfest7 lineup

Friday

Multi Story

The Amber Herd

Gu-ru

Saturday

Tiger Moth Tales

The Room

Last Flight To Pluto

Ghost Community

Touchstone

