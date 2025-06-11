Todd Rundgren announces live dates for London and Birmingham for October
US music visionary Todd Rundgren returns to the UK in October for two rare live dates
US music visionary Todd Rundgren makes a rare foray to English shores for two live dates in October as part of his 'Me/We' tour, which is currently running throughout his native North America.
He will play Birmingham's The Alexandra venue on October 28 and the London Palladium on October 29.
Rundgren has only performed live in the UK twice in the past seven years. His current live band features Utopia cohort Kasim Sulton on bass and former Tubes drummer Prairie Prince, as well as Gil Assayas (keys), Bruce McDaniel (guitar) and Bobby Strickland (horns).
"The show is kind of a story with a message," Rundgren said in an official statement. "Even though a year has passed, I still think the story needs to be told."
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 13 at 10am. An AEG Presale begins at 10am on Thursday June 12.
