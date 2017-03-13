Tool announce 10-date North American tour

Tool have announced a 10-date North American tour.

The band had previously said that they’d play the Governor’s Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island Park, New York, on June 4 – and last week hinted that further shows would be added.

Now they’ve confirmed that those concerts will take place across May and June, kicking off at Fairfax’s Eaglebank Arena on May 24 and wrapping up at the Rosemont Allstate Arena on June 8.

Find a list of all dates below.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on March 17 (Friday) with tickets for the Rosemont show going live at 11am. ToolArmy members will be able to get their hands on tickets two days early on March 15 at 10am.

Last month, the band confirmed that frontman Maynard James Keenan was in the studio laying down vocals for the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days.

A statement read: “In speaking with drummer Danny Carey, he told me that the band has temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space where Maynard is working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.

“I’m sure that he has already been doing this to some extent, but now he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth.”

Keenan’s A Perfect Circle have tour dates planned prior to the new Tool shows.

Tool 2017 North American tour

May 24: Fairfax Eaglebank Arena, VA

May 27: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

May 28: Boston Calling Festival, MA

May 30: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

May 31: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Jun 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 04: New York Randall’s Island Park, NY

Jun 05: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Jun 07: Clarkston DTR Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 08: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Tool feel guilt over album delay