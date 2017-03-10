Tool tease further tour dates

Tool have said that they’ll release details of further live dates next week.

They have one date planned this summer – playing the Governor’s Ball Music Festival at Randall’s Island Park, New York, on June 4.

And in a new Facebook post, the band say: “Tool tour dates heads up. I will be posting some new Tool tour dates next week, so be sure to keep checking the site for info about more shows.”

Last month, the band confirmed that frontman Maynard James Keenan was in the studio laying down vocals for the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days.

A statement read: “In speaking with drummer Danny Carey, he told me that the band has temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space where Maynard is working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.

“I’m sure that he has already been doing this to some extent, but now he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth.”

Ahead of Tool’s New York show, Keenan’s A Perfect Circle will head out on tour across the US from April 6. Find a full list of tour dates below.

A Perfect Circle 2017 US tour

Apr 06: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 07: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 08: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

Apr 10: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 11: San Diego Open Air Theatre, CA

Apr 13: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Apr 14: Reno Event Center, NV

Apr 15: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Apr 17: Broomfield 1st Band Center, CO

Apr 19: Kansas City Starlight Amphitheatre, MO

Apr 20: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Apr 22: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 23: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Apr 25: Austin HEB Center at Cedar Park, TX

Apr 26: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Apr 27: Houston Smart Financial Centre, TX

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 02: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

May 03: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 05: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

The 10 best Tool songs you may have overlooked