Tobin Bell to reprise his role as Jigsaw in the new Saw movie

Tobin Bell, the actor who starred as Jigsaw (killer John Kramer) in the original Saw films, is set to reprise his role as the iconic horror villain in the franchise's upcoming movie.

The tenth instalment of the classic horror concession is scheduled to arrive on October 27, 2023 from Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures.

Kevin Greuter, who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw, will also be on directional duties for the project, which is heading into production later this month.

Exactly how Bell will be returning to the film series remains unclear, given that his character was killed off in Saw 3. Fans are speculating however that the upcoming movie could either be a prequel or spin-off, or a modern-day adaptation with the actor appearing in flashbacks.

Jigsaw first appeared in the original 2004 film Saw, and was introduced as a clownish puppet, whose real identity was John Kramer - an ex-civil engineer and colon cancer survivor turned serial Killer. Kramer kidnapped his victims before putting them through a series of life-threatening, and often brutal, games in order to test their will to survive.

“What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin, say producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules. “His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.”

A press release for the film states: “The return of Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

Beyond Saw, Bell is known for roles in films such as Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, Manson Family Vacation, In the Line of Fire, The Firm and Mississippi Burning.