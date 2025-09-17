Frank Turner announces new career compilation The Next Ten Years

Frank Turner has announced the release of a new box set collating studio albums, B-sides, live sessions and rarities from the past decade. Titled The Next Ten Years, the triple vinyl box set is the follow-up to 2015’s The First Ten Years and will be released on 7th November. The set will pull from Turner’s records Positive Songs For Negative People, Be More Kind, No Man's Land, and FTHC alongside covers, radio session tracks, acoustic renditions and collaborations with artists including Levellers and KT Tunstall.

“It’s been a decade since I last gathered all my non studio album music together for a proper release,” the prolific singer-songwriter said. “Outside of my frontline albums, there’s so much more music, and I want it to be easy for everyone to find. B-sides, covers, sessions, alternative versions - it’s lovely to have it all in one place.”

The compilation’s announcement arrives with the release of Better Times Will Come, his cover of the song by US singer-songwriter Janis Ian. “A few years back, the legendary Janis Ian hit me up out of the blue,” he explained. “Seeing her name in my inbox was mind-blowing - I'm a big fan - and the message kept up the crazy - she asked me to cover one of her songs, alongside a host of other artists, to explore song interpretation, as well as to spread the timely message of Better Times... I gave it my best shot and was pretty pleased with the result - as was Janis. It's lovely to have this song on vinyl and to be giving it (and its words) a wider audience.”

The end of 2025 will see Turner will head back to his roots as he embarks on a tour with Million Dead, the hardcore band with whom he made his name. It’s the group's first tour in 20 years and wil be a very different vibe to this Janis Ian cover, that’s for sure: