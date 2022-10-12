Time is running out to get a cheap Echo smart speaker this Prime Day

Amazon are currently holding their Prime Early Access sale (opens in new tab) and they’ve knocked wads of cash off some of their most popular items – and if you’re searching for a new speaker, then we have great news as the shopping giant has turned up the volume by slashing the price of multiple Echo devices.

The Amazon Echo Dot is down to a very tempting $17.99 (opens in new tab), while the Spherical fourth-generation Echo is clocking in at $59.99 (opens in new tab). Elsewhere you'll also find the popular Echo Buds, which are coming in at the low, low price of $69.99 (opens in new tab) - that's a mega saving of $50!

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Devices: Save big on various models (opens in new tab)

Right now, you can save big on various iterations of the insanely popular Amazon Echo. From the Dot to the Show, Buds and Dot Kids there is a device for everyone on offer.

While the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) won’t shake your foundations quite like its big brother, the Echo Studio, it shouldn’t be overlooked – especially at this price. It’s available in Glacier White, Charcoal and Twilight Blue and will give you access to your music, podcasts, news reports, weather forecasts and much more all through the power of your voice.

The Amazon Prime Early Access sale ends today, so you'll need to be quick if you want to grab a bargain!

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up now. Not only will you get access to great deals, but other benefits include Prime Video, next day delivery and more. And if you want more great deals on speakers, then remember that Black Friday returns at the end of November.

We'll be updating our guides to the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals and Black Friday music deals in the coming weeks.