Pink Floyd to reissue Final Cut and Momentary Lapse on vinyl

Pink Floyd will make their albums The Final Cut and A Momentary Lapse Of Reason available on vinyl for the first time in more than 20 years.

The remastered versions of both albums will be issued on Pink Floyd Records on January 20, 2017.

Over the past 12 months, Pink Floyd Records has released the band’s entire studio collection as stereo remastered versions on heavyweight 180g vinyl. All are mastered from the original analogue studio tapes with album artwork faithfully reproduced.

The Final Cut was originally released in 1983. The anti-war concept album explored the themes of fallen servicemen, the loss of loved ones and political betrayal.

A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, Pink Floyd’s 13th studio album, was released in 1987 and demonstrated a significant change in style for the band with more experimental use of drum machines and samples.

The album also saw the return of graphic artist Storm Thorgerson who designed the cover.

Pink Floyd recently released the limited edition box set Pink Floyd The Early Years 1965–1972. The box set is divided into six volumes – Cambridge St/Ation (1965-1967), Germin/Ation (1968), Dramatis/Ation (1969), Devi/Ation (1970), Reverber/Ation (1971), Obfusc/Ation (1972) and an exclusive bonus disc, Continu/Ation.

