Mike Portnoy: I’d have loved Anderson Rabin Wakeman gig

Busy drummer Mike Portnoy says there’s one gig he would have found time for if it had been offered to him – working with Yes men Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman.

Anderson Rabin Wakeman recently completed their first-ever tour, which took in North America, with further dates in the UK and Europe to follow next year.

They’re also working on new music with a band that includes bassist Lee Pomeroy and drummer Louis Molino III.

Portnoy tells UCR: “I got to see Rick and Trevor a few days ago. We did a radio show together and it was good seeing those guys.

“I haven’t seen the show. I’d love to, but I just haven’t been around when they were playing.”

He adds: “I’m kind of upset that the didn’t call me! I was waiting by the phone for that gig… I would have loved to have played with those guys.”

Portnoy has a history of crossing paths with Yes since his former band Dream Theater toured with them in 2004.

“In 2014 Transatlantic and Jon Anderson did a set of Yes music together on my Progressive Nation cruise, and that was amazing,” the drummer remembers.

“We got to play And You And I and side one of Tales From Topographic Oceans. That was a really magical experience. Last year I had the honour of putting together a Chris Squire tribute show on Cruise To The Edge.

“I hope that 2017 is the year they finally get inducted into the Hall Of Fame, where they should have been 15 years ago.”

Portnoy will mark his 50th birthday with a full performance of his 12-Step Suite, which was revealed over a series of Dream Theater albums.

And although he’s promised a star-studded band who’ll help him play the music on next year’s Cruise To The Edge, he won’t reveal any identities to fans.

“They’ll find out when we take the stage,” he says. “Not even when they get on the ship. When we perform, that’s when the musicians I’m using will be unveiled.”

Video: Mike Portnoy thrashes metal classics on a tiny Pokemon drum kit

Mar 12: Cardiff Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 15: Brighton Dome

Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 18: London Hammersmith Apollo

Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 25: Manchester Apollo

Mar 27: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Mar 28: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

Steve Howe: Good luck to Anderson Rabin Wakeman