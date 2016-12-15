Coheed And Cambria release Colors video

Coheed And Cambria have released a video for Colors.

The promo is lifted from the deluxe edition of their eighth album, titled The Color Before The Sun (Deconstructed).

Frontman Claudio Sanchez says: “Colors brings us to the end of our album cycle, a tribute to all the fans that made it a successful one.”

Drummer Josh Eppard recently said Coheed And Cambria have forged their own path throughout their career – and it means they are free to “do anything” they want in the studio.

He said: “Even when we were kids, before record deals or tours, it has always been such a wide net. It has always been such an eclectic mix of music. I’m still not sure what kind of band we are.

“As far as genre splitting, or having to define things, I’m really not sure. I’m 36 years old, I don’t know what’s hot on the streets anymore. I know when I hear music and it speaks to me, that it speaks to me. I could care less if it’s cool or hip or what genre it is.

“As far as Coheed goes, it’s always been an uncomfortably pop melody, and then the next song could be heavy as hell, but that’s always what we’ve done.”

Coheed And Cambria are lined up to play Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville and Charlotte’s Carolina Rebellion in spring 2017.

