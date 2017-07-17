Thy Art Is Murder share Dear Desolation trailer

Thy Art Is Murder have released a video trailer for their upcoming album Dear Desolation.
The record sees the return of frontman CJ McMahon who quit the Australian outfit in 2015. He returned earlier this year, making a surprise appearance onstage with the band at the Unify Festival in January.
It’ll be released on August 18 via Nuclear Blast.
The eerie trailer features the sound of a ticking clock, while slow motion footage, including shots of the band in the studio, are gradually revealed.
A caption reads: “At first, man became enthralled with hate. Divided, the war began. These are the remnants.”
On his return to Thy Art Is Murder, McMahon said: “I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.
“This new record is going to shape our future – we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way.”
Thy Art Is Murder launched a video for Slaves Beyond Death in June and will head out on the road in support of the new album later this month.
Find a full list of the band’s 2017 tour dates below.
- Can Stone Sour make metal great again? Find out in the new issue of Metal Hammer
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Metal Hammer's 50 best albums of 2017 so far
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Thy Art Is Murder Dear Desolation tracklist
- Slaves Beyond Death
- The Son Of Misery
- Puppet Master
- Dear Desolation
- Death Dealer
- Man Is The Enemy
- The Skin Of The Serpent
- Fire In The Sky
- Into Chaos We Climb
- The Final Curtain
Thy Art Is Murder 2017 tour dates
Jul 27: Perth Badlands Bar, Australia
Jul 28: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia
Jul 29: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia
Aug 02: Belconnen The Basement, Australia
Aug 03: Wollongong Uni Bar, Australia
Aug 04: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia
Aug 05: Newcastle West Cambridge Hotel, Australia
Aug 10: Fortitude Valley Crowbar, Australia
Aug 11: Sunshine Coast Villa Noosa, Australia
Aug 12: Miami Tavern, Australia
Aug 20: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA
Aug 21: Richmond Canal Club, VA
Aug 22: Greensboro Blind Tiger, NC
Aug 23: Atlanta The New Masquerade, GA
Aug 24: Jefferson Southport Hall, LA
Aug 25: Houston Scout Bar, TX
Aug 26: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX
Aug 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX
Aug 29: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO
Aug 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Aug 31: Spokane The Pin, WA
Sep 01: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR
Sep 02: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC
Sep 03: Seattle Studio Seven, WA
Sep 05: Reno Jub Jub’s, NV
Sep 06: San Francisco DNA Lounge, CA
Sep 07: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA
Sep 08: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA
Sep 09: Mesa Club Red, AZ
Sep 10: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX
Sep 11: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM
Sep 13: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS
Sep 14: Joliet The Forge, IL
Sep 15: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI
Sep 16: Toronto The Opera House, ON
Sep 17: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC
Sep 18: Ottawa Brass Monkey, ON
Sep 19: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA
Sep 20: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY
Sep 21: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY
Sep 22: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA
Sep 23: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Sep 24: Columbus Park Street, OH
Sep 29: Munich Backstage, Germany
Sep 30: Lausanne Ancient Astronaut, Switzerland
Oct 01: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany
Oct 03: Cardiff University, UK
Oct 04: Leeds Key Club, UK
Oct 05: Glasgow Garage, UK
Oct 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK
Oct 08: London The Electric Ballroom, UK
Oct 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Oct 10: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France
Oct 11: Toulouse Connexion Live, France
Oct 12: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Oct 14: Lyon CCO, France
Oct 15: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Oct 17: Wien Flex, Austria
Oct 18: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Oct 20: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Oct 21: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden
Oct 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 23: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Oct 24: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Oct 25: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Oct 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany
Oct 27: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium
Oct 28: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany
Nov 04: Johannesburg The Groove Live, South Africa