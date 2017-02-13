Thy Art Is Murder excited for new album with CJ McMahon

Thy Art Is Murder have confirmed they’ve completed writing a new album.

Guitarist Andy Marsh says he and the band’s Sean Delander worked through material over a three to four-week span.

And after recently reuniting with frontman CJ McMahon who quit the Australian outfit in 2015, Marsh says the thought of getting back in the studio with the vocalist to record the follow-up to 2015’s Holy War is an exciting prospect for him and the rest of the band.

Marsh tells Metal Wani: “We’ve finished writing. We got together a couple of months ago, guitarist Sean Delander and I, and we spent a few weeks writing after a tour.

“We’ve written a record, now we just got to record the damn thing. We’re excited for it. When we think about our music, obviously, in our heads, we think about CJ’s voice singing over it – so having him coming back, at the end of us writing a record, it made us excited to go and record it and hear it the way we imagined hearing it.”

Marsh continues: “The fans, obviously, their idea of the band is with CJ singing in the band. We shared that vision, that idea, also.

“Our band is like a small family and the way we imagine hearing our own music and how we craft the product is with that end goal in mind. It’s definitely exciting to know we can get the sound we want.”

McMahon returned to the band with a surprise appearance at the Unify Festival in Australia earlier this year. To mark his return, Thy Art Is Murder issued a brand new single titled No Absolution, which is available to purchase via iTunes.

The band have several tour dates planned in New Zealand and Australia in March.

Mar 09: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Mar 11: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Mar 12: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 14: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 15: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 17: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

