Thy Art Is Murder frontman CJ quits

Thy Art Is Murder frontman CJ McMahon has quit the band, saying he can’t afford to continue being part of it.

He joined the Australian outfit in 2009, replacing Brendan van Ryn, and appeared on all three of their albums to date.

Molotov Solution vocalist Nick Arthur will front the band on their upoming European tour.

McMahon says: “I spend too much time away from my fiancee, family and friends. Touring has taken a massive mental, emotional and physical toll on me.

“One of the biggest reasons is money, – we have been broke for years and I can’t live like this any more.

“I’m getting married next year and plan on having a family, these things cost money. To put the finances into perspective, we have earned between $16k and $18k each over six or seven years. I feel there is something massively wrong with this – I will not live like this any more.”

Saying that he plans to close down his clothing label and sell his stage gear to help pay for his wedding, he adds: “Thank you for the love and support.”

In their own statement, TAIM say McMahon’s decision has come after “much conjecture and ambiguity” and that “it is unfortunate that, with our best year to date and our biggest paved out before us, that he has decided to leave.”

But they continue: “Touring as hard as we do does take its toll on you physically – but more importantly mentally and emotionally. We have been so fortunate over the last two years to carve out a small income thanks to so dedicated and generous fans around the world.

“For some people, it comes to a point where that income is no longer enough for their personal goals, and that point has come for CJ. We would like to wish him all our best as he leaves the band and moves onward to start a family and new life with his loving fiancee.”

They insist: “We won’t be slowing down or missing any shows. Thy Art is what we have done with all of our adult lives and we have put absolutely everything we have into the band. Unfortunately not everyone can share this fire.”

The band launch a European tour with Parkway Drive on January 22, which includes four UK dates in February.