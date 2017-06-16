Thy Art Is Murder launch Slaves Beyond Death video

Thy Art Is Murder have released a video for their blistering new track Slaves Beyond Death.

The song will appear on the band’s upcoming album Dear Desolation which will launch on August 18 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

The album sees the return of frontman CJ McMahon who quit the Australian outfit in 2015. He returned earlier this year, making a surprise appearance onstage with the band at the Unify Festival in January.

McMahon says: “I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt going into a record. Coming back to the fold of our band has reinvigorated me. I missed my brothers, touring, and of course all our dedicated fans around the world who have always given us their all.

“This new record is going to shape our future – we gave it everything we could and then some. In the past, I was the weakest link and now that I have re-built myself, we are stronger than ever and nothing can stand in our way.”

Guitarist Andy Marsh adds: “Hate, War, Desolation – the trilogy series of the path mankind has laid out before himself.

“We are prouder than ever of our efforts on this record. A lot of time, planning, creativity and teamwork has culminated in what we think is our most completed vision yet – Dear Desolation.”

Thy Art Is Murder will head out on tour from next month. Find their full tour itinerary, along with the Dear Desolation tracklist and cover art below.

Thy Art Is Murder Dear Desolation tracklist

Slaves Beyond Death The Son Of Misery Puppet Master Dear Desolation Death Dealer Man Is The Enemy The Skin Of The Serpent Fire In The Sky Into Chaos We Climb The Final Curtain

Jul 27: Perth Badlands Bar, Australia

Jul 28: Adelaide Enigma Bar, Australia

Jul 29: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

Aug 02: Belconnen The Basement, Australia

Aug 03: Wollongong Uni Bar, Australia

Aug 04: Sydney Oxford Art Factory, Australia

Aug 05: Newcastle West Cambridge Hotel, Australia

Aug 10: Fortitude Valley Crowbar, Australia

Aug 11: Sunshine Coast Villa Noosa, Australia

Aug 12: Miami Tavern, Australia

Aug 20: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Aug 21: Richmond Canal Club, VA

Aug 22: Greensboro Blind Tiger, NC

Aug 23: Atlanta The New Masquerade, GA

Aug 24: Jefferson Southport Hall, LA

Aug 25: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Aug 26: Austin Come And Take It Live, TX

Aug 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Aug 29: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 31: Spokane The Pin, WA

Sep 01: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Sep 02: Vancouver Rickshaw Theatre, BC

Sep 03: Seattle Studio Seven, WA

Sep 05: Reno Jub Jub’s, NV

Sep 06: San Francisco DNA Lounge, CA

Sep 07: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Sep 08: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Sep 09: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Sep 10: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Sep 11: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Sep 13: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Sep 14: Joliet The Forge, IL

Sep 15: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Sep 16: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Sep 17: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Sep 18: Ottawa Brass Monkey, ON

Sep 19: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Sep 20: Syracuse The Lost Horizon, NY

Sep 21: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Sep 22: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Sep 23: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Sep 24: Columbus Park Street, OH

Sep 29: Munich Backstage, Germany

Sep 30: Lausanne Ancient Astronaut, Switzerland

Oct 01: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 03: Cardiff University, UK

Oct 04: Leeds Key Club, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 06: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 07: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Oct 08: London The Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 09: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 10: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Oct 11: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Oct 12: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 14: Lyon CCO, France

Oct 15: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Oct 17: Wien Flex, Austria

Oct 18: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 20: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 21: Stockholm Kraken, Sweden

Oct 22: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 23: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Oct 24: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 25: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Oct 26: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Oct 27: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Oct 28: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Johannesburg The Groove Live, South Africa

