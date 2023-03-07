Threshold announce one-off London show

UK prog rock quintet Threshold have announced a London headline show at London's Islington Academy on May 13.

The band had recently announced a run of European tour dates for April in support of their most recent album Dividing Lines, which was released through Nuclear Blast in November.

"It's almost five years since we played in London so we're thrilled to be coming back for an exclusive UK club show," says keyboard player Richard West. "Expect a healthy dose of our new album Dividing Lines along with some old favourites!"

Threshold will also appear at the Cambridge Rock festival on August 5 and at Summer's End Festival on October 8.

