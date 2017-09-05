How Threshold tuned into Legends Of The Shires artwork

Threshold’s Richard West has spoken about the importance of having good cover art of their new album Legends Of The Shires.

It will be released later this week on September 8 via Nuclear Blast – and sees the return of of frontman Glynn Morgan who last sang with the band in 1996.

And with the album release just around the corner, keyboardist West says that as soon as they saw Elena Dudina’s concept, they knew it was exactly what they were looking for.

He says: “When we were looking around for an artist for Legends Of The Shires, we found a Russian artist called Elena Dudina. She’d done these great pieces of work that reminded me a little bit of Roger Dean – it’s almost as if Roger Dean decided to do an album called Legends Of The Shires.

“It’s got this wonderful twisted wooden walkway that looks quite unreal. We saw it and thought, ‘That’s it – that looks like how the album sounds.’”

Legends Of The Shires in now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Threshold will play this year’s HRH Prog in North Wales on November 17 and have lined up a headline show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on December 10.

Threshold previously released videos for Lost In Translation and Small Dark Lines from the album.

Threshold Legends Of The Shires tracklist

CD1

The Shire (Part 1) Small Dark Lines The Man Who Saw Through Time Trust The Process Stars And Satellites On The Edge

CD2

The Shire (Part 2) Snowblind Subliminal Freeways State Of Independence Superior Machine The Shire (Part 3) Lost In Translation Swallowed

