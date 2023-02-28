Cellar Darling, Threshold and Oliver Wakeman to headline Summer's End

Swiss prog rock trio Cellar Darling, Oliver Wakeman introducing his new Anam Cara project and UK prog rock quintet Threshold have been announced as the headline acts for this year's Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival.

"There are now so many UK festivals, it’s becoming increasingly hard to give our audience something different but – once again – we think we’ve achieved that with a very varied lineup," the organisers tell Prog. "Three terrific headliners, including another exclusive performance and a few surprises!"

This year's event takes place at the Drill Hall in Chepstow from October 5-8. Joining the headline acts on the bill are David Cross Band, Comedy Of Errors, Galahad, Third Quadrant, Winter In Eden and Hands Of The Heron as well as Dutch proggers Day Six and Realisea.

UK proggers Ebb will be the 'Introduced By' band, courtesy of Progzilla Radio. This is a new slot devised by the organisers to introduce more new acts. Prog Magazine is proud to be introducing young UK proggers Azure at next month's Winter's End Festival.

"Our headliners on Friday are Cellar Darling, the superb heavy progressive folk band from Switzerland, fronted by multi-instrumentalist Anna Murphy, and featuring Merlin Sutter (drums) and Ivo Henzi (guitars and bass)," the organisers add.

"Headlining the Saturday will be an exclusive performance by Oliver Wakeman's Anam Cara. Oliver and band members from his latest project perform songs from the new Anam Cara record, the live premier of the Yes record From A Page, as well as songs from the award-winning Ravens And Lullabies album. The band will include Hayley Griffiths on vocals, Scott Higham on drums and Oliver Day on guitars.

"Our Sunday headliners are mighty prog-metallers Threshold, making their fourth appearance at the festival. They are touring this year in support of their superb new album Dividing Line."

Three-day (£120) and four-day (£132, including our Thursday night event to be announced). Day splits and day tickets will be available in about a week.

Get tickets.