Threshold announce European tour dates for April

UK prog rock quintet Threshold have announced a run of European tour dates for April in support of their mist recent album Dividing Lines, which was released through Nuclear Blast in November.

The band have stated that more dates will be added beyond this initial run, and the band have also stated that they will be appearing at next year's Sweden Rocks Festival.

"Threshold will be performing at the legendary Sweden Rocks Festival," the band state. "Other bands announced so far include Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Ghost, Pantera, Gojira, Behemoth, Clutch, Testament and Avatar. That's going to be one amazing weekend!"

Threshold European tour dates:

Apr 20: GER Hamburg Markethalle

Apr 21: NED Zoertemeer Boerderij

Apr 22: BEL Verviers Sirit Of 66

Apr 23: NED Weert Bosuil

Apr 24: SWI Pratteln Z27

Apr 26: GER Munich Feierwerk

Apr 27: GER Seiburg Kubana

Apr 28: GER Essen Turock

Apr 29: GER Neunkirchen Stummsche Reithalle

Apr 30: GER Aschaffenberg Colos Saal