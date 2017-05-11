Thomas Wynn & The Believers in Heartbreak Alley video

Thomas Wynn & The Believers have released a video showcasing an acoustic version of their track Heartbreak Alley exclusively with Blues.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album Wade Waist Deep, which will launch on May 19 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group – home to artists including Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry and Beth Hart.

Wynn says: “We felt an acoustic video could really capture this song well, the spirit of it, the rawness. The song is clearly about heartbreak, and all that comes with that – the pain, the loneliness, the understanding, and the healing.”

Wade Waist Deep is described as being “packed with the characteristics that make American music timeless – the deep Southern heat of the guitars, the complex, pulsing rhythms, the breathtaking harmonies, and the themes of building a better life – a life you really believe in.”

Wynn adds: “I don’t care how many people know my name – as long as when they hear my music, it makes them feel something.”

The band comprises of leader Wynn, along with vocalist Olivia Wynn Roche, Hammond organist Colin Daniel Fei, harmonica player Chris ‘Bell’ Antemesaris, bassist David Wagner and drummer Ryan Miranda.

Thomas Wynn & The Believers Wade Waist Deep tracklist

Man Out Of Time Wade Waist Deep Heartbreak Alley My Eyes Won’t Be Open Thin Love I Don’t Regret You Can’t Hurt Me Mountain Fog Burn As One Feel The Good We Could All Die Screaming Turn It Into Gold

Watch Thomas Wynn & The Believers play Man Out Of Time