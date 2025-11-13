Led by the husband-and-wife duo of vocalist Megan Kane and drummer Dylan Turner, Parker Barrow are a high-energy, blues-infused Southern rock‘n’roll band from Nashville. Following this summer’s first visit to the UK, the six-piece are currently back in the country as guests of The Damn Truth.

The band’s name tips its Stetson to the US outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Does that sometimes cause confusion?

Dylan Turner: It definitely inspires quizzical looks. After the explanation, we make a point of saying that we’re not running from the law, we’re running towards something. We do feel connected to Bonnie & Clyde, but our own pursuits are much different.

Your debut jaunt to Europe included three UK shows, notably a spot on the main stage at Maid Of Stone. Though the fans enjoyed it the weather gods were a little less kind.

Megan Kane: Right. We had wind and rain.

Turner: I felt sorry for a guy in the front row. Every five minutes, the water on the top of the stage would dump itself right on him.

Kane: The weather had been so nice during the rest of the time, so it was only right that we would experience a good old English shower. It felt kinda cool.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did the two of you meet?

Turner: I grew up in Maryland and Megan is from Alabama, 800 miles apart. We were lucky enough to be in Nashville at the same time and happened to meet at a bar. The rest is history. Two weeks later she came out on the road with my band and there was an instant connection, musically and personally.

Kane: After travelling across the country in a van together for a hundred days, we knew there was foundation for a relationship.

Can it sometimes be demanding to be a husband and wife together in a band?

Turner: Not really. In seven years together, we’ve probably spent less than seven days apart and we have no problem with that.

Kane: I’m thankful we get to do this together.

Parker Barrow - The Healer (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Megan, reviewers have described your vocal style as "part Warren Haynes, part Tina Turner" along with what’s been termed "a Daisy Duke-style charm"

Kane: Awww. I’m not great at receiving compliments, but I’m so grateful we’ve gotten so many great reviews. It’s nice to know that we’re not doing a horrible job!

The band sometimes covers My Morning Song by The Black Crowes in their set. Which other non-originals have you played?

Kane: We enjoy playing deep cuts by other artists. We’ve covered some Blind Faith, some Allman Brothers and Zeppelin…

Turner: …Some Rolling Stones.

Kane: We like playing homage to songs that we grew up listening to.

How will your second album compare to the 2023 debut, Jukebox Gypsies?

Turner: With our guitar player Alex Bender taking on a larger role in the band, we’ve undergone a big progression. There’s an evolution to what we’re doing, which you’ll hear early next year.

Are you friends with The Damn Truth?

Kane: We’re big fans of theirs, and we’ve admired the progression that they have made. We can’t wait to meet them, I believe our two bands together will be a match made in heaven.

Parker Barrow's dates with The Damn Truth finish in Cardiff on November 23. Full dates and tickets.