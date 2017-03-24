Watch Thomas Wynn & The Believers play Man Out Of Time

Thomas Wynn & The Believers have released a video featuring an acoustic version of their track Man Out Of Time with Blues.

It’s the opening song on their upcoming album Wade Waist Deep, which will launch on May 19 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group – home to artists including Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry and Beth Hart.

Wade Waist Deep is described as being “packed with the characteristics that make American music timeless – the deep Southern heat of the guitars, the complex, pulsing rhythms, the breathtaking harmonies, and the themes of building a better life – a life you really believe in.”

Wynn adds: “I don’t care how many people know my name – as long as when they hear my music, it makes them feel something.”

The band comprises of leader Wynn, along with vocalist Olivia Wynn Roche, Hammond organist Colin Daniel Fei, harmonica player Chris ‘Bell’ Antemesaris, bassist David Wagner and drummer Ryan Miranda.

They recently issued a stream of the title track.

Thomas Wynn & The Believers Wade Waist Deep tracklist