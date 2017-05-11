Rolling Stones rule out 2017 UK dates

The Rolling Stones have ruled out the possibility of playing shows in the UK this year.

Earlier this week, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood announced the 13-date No Filter tour, which will see the band perform across mainland Europe in September and October.

Many fans have been left wondering about possible UK dates – but the Stones say that’s not possible this year.

The band tweeted: “Sorry to our UK fans. There are no UK dates on this run due to lack of available venues because of sporting fixtures. Hope to be here in 2018.”

The Rolling Stones will kick off the No Filter shows at Hamburg’s Stadtpark on September 9 and wrap up with two concerts at the U Arena in Paris on October 19 and 22.

Lead singer Jagger said: “I’m so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before.”

Guitarist Richards added: “Hey guys, here we come. See you there!”

Tickets are on sale now through the band’s website. Find a list of tour dates below.

Sep 09: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany

Sep 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Sep 16: Spielberg At Red Bull Ring, Austria

Sep 20: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Sep 23: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls, Italy

Sep 27: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Sep 30:Amsterdam ArenA, Netherlands

Oct 03: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Oct 09: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

Oct 12: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Oct 15: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

Oct 19: Paris U Arena, France

Oct 22: Paris U Arena, France

