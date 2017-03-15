Listen to Wade Waist Deep by Thomas Wynn & The Believers

Thomas Wynn & The Believers have released a stream of Wade Waist Deep – the title track from their upcoming new album.

It will launch on May 19 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group, home to artists including Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry and Beth Hart.

Wade Waist Deep is described as being “packed with the characteristics that make American music timeless – the deep Southern heat of the guitars, the complex, pulsing rhythms, the breathtaking harmonies, and the themes of building a better life – a life you really believe in.”

A statement on the album continues: “Wynn, who fell in love with the album Music From Big Pink by The Band in his early teens while his peers were into Green Day, opts to bring classic country, rock and soul into the new century with songs that evoke the best of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Levon Helm, and John Prine.”

The band comprises of leader Wynn, along with vocalist Olivia Wynn Roche, Hammond organist Colin Daniel Fei, harmonica player Chris ‘Bell’ Antemesaris, bassist David Wagner and drummer Ryan Miranda.

Find the track, album artwork and tracklist below.

Thomas Wynn & The Believers Wade Waist Deep tracklist