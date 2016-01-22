The Treatment release Let It Begin video

The Treatment have released a video for their track Let It Begin with TeamRock.

It’s lifted from the UK outfit’s upcoming album Generation Me – out on March 18 via Frontiers Music SRL. It’ll be the group’s first record with frontman Mitchel Emms and guitarist Tao Grey.

They’ve also announced a UK tour, plus dates in Italy and Denmark later this year. The Amorettes will be special guests on all UK shows.

Grey tells TeamRock: “We can’t tell you how excited we are to finally unleash Generation Me on the rock community.

“We feel that this is by far our strongest album, and we are absolutely stoked about playing these songs live on our upcoming UK tour in April and May.”

Generation Me is the follow up to 2014’s Running With The Dogs and was produced by Laurie Mansworth.

The lineup is completed by guitarist Tagore Grey, drummer Dhani Mansworth and bassist Rick ‘Swoggle’ Newman.

Apr 23: Trezzo Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

Apr 27: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 29: Birmingham The Oobleck, UK

Apr 30: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

May 01: Sheffield Corporation, UK

May 02: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

May 04: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

May 05: Leeds The Key Club, UK

May 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

May 07: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill, UK

May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

May 10: Glasgow Stereo, UK

May 11: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

May 14: Copenhagen Nordic Noise Festival, Denmark

The Treatment Generation Me tracklist