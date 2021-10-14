The Pineapple Thief release live video for "special" Someone Pull Me Out Of Here

Prog rock quartet The Pineapple Thief have released a new live video for a "special" version Someone Pull Me Out Of Here, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming multi-format release for their Nothing But The Truth streaming event through Kscope on October 22.

“It felt really special to do this song after so many years, it's still one of my favourite compositions and with Gavin adding his brand-new drums it feels completely new," says Brice Soord of the song, originally from 2012's All The Wars album. "From a compositional point of view, it's quite unique in that, even though on the surface it's a straightforward rock song, it travels through quite a lot of time signature changes. Although the key for me is that no one is supposed to notice that...”

The extravagant on demand live event entitled Nothing But The Truth was directed by band videographer George Laycock (Blacktide Phonic/Visual) and streamed back in April this year.

The band have previously released a live video for Our Mire and Wretched Soul.

Nothing But The Truth will be available as a deluxe 4 disc hardback book, Blu-ray, 2CD/gatefold double LP on black vinyl and digitally.

Pre-order Nothing But The Truth.