The Pineapple Thief release video trailer for Nothing But The Truth streaming event

The Pineapple Thief have announced they will be releasing an “on-demand” live performance event, entitled Nothing But The Truth. You can watch a video trailer for the event below.

The show will be broadcast on April 22 from 6pm UK time and available on demand until 6pm UK time on Monday April 26 and tickets are on sale now – full details below.

“I've always said that The Pineapple Thief is equally about the studio and the stage so it was obviously disappointing that we haven’t been able go out on tour especially as we were excited to be able to perform the new album Versions Of The Truth live for everyone," says singer and guitarist Bruce Soord. "So being able to do this film, especially under the circumstances, was invaluable.

"We all knew we did not want to shoot a film of us standing on stage staring at an empty room. We wanted something special, something 'cinematic'. So, together with George Laycock (from Blacktide Phonic/Visual who has filmed all our recent music videos) we hatched a plan. It was a lot of work for one show. But it was worth it. And it was great to be playing in the same room with the band again. We ended up making something unique and something very, very special that I am proud to have been a part of. I can't wait for people to see it.”

Early bird tickets purchasers available now until Monday 12th April at 11pm UK time. General tickets will remain on sale until 4pm UK Thursday 22nd April. Ticket holders can log in and watch the concert as many times they wish within the on demand period.

