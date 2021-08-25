The Pineapple Thief release new live clip of Our Mire

UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief have released a new live video of Our Mire, which you can watch below.

Our Mire is taken from their upcoming multi-format release for their Nothing But The Truth streaming event which is released through Kscope on October 22.

“I remember when we wrote Our Mire I was thinking how I couldn't wait to play this one live," says mainman Bruce Soord. "Sadly, the live shows went AWOL so it was a great feeling to be able to play this together, even if it was for one precious day. We talk about how this song came together on the upcoming Blu-ray.

"Listening to it now, it reminds me how much of a collaboration the process was. Gavin and I constructed the song, Gavin pushing me in different directions I wouldn't have dreamed of myself. And with the addition of Jon and Steve's parts, it became a classic TPT production. I'm very proud of it.”

Nothing But The Truth will be available as a deluxe 4 disc hardback book, Blu-ray, 2CD/gatefold double LP on black vinyl and digitally.

Pre-order Nothing But The Truth.