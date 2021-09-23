The Pineapple Thief release rocking live video of Wretched Soul

UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief have released a rocking new live video for Wretched Soul, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming multi-format release for their Nothing But The Truth streaming event through Kscope on October 22.

The band filmed an extravagant on demand live event entitled Nothing But The Truth directed by band videographer George Laycock (Blacktide Phonic/Visual) and streamed it back in April this year. You can view the artwork and tracklisting below.

“Late last year, Gavin was listening to our back catalogue, looking for songs to bring into our new live set," explains mainman Bruce Soord. "When he heard Wretched Soul he told me how much he liked it and if I minded him reworking it, bringing in his rhythmic and arrangement ideas. In fact there is a short 'behind the tracks' documentary included Nothing But The Truth where Gavin explains what he did, and why. I loved what he brought to the song, it's given it a whole new lease of life. It's also a LOT of fun to play live.”

The band have previously released a live video for Our Mire.

Nothing But The Truth will be available as a deluxe 4 disc hardback book, Blu-ray, 2CD/gatefold double LP on black vinyl and digitally.

