The Omnific release slaptastic video for new single Fountainhead

Australian progressive instrumental trio The Omnific - featuring the unique line-up of two bass players and a drummer - have released a lockdown playthrough video for their new single Fountainhead, which you can watch below.

It's taken from their forthcoming debut record Escapades which is released through Wild Thing Records on October 8.

"If The Omnific had a track that displayed pure emotion, pushing past the absolute worst of everything, Fountainhead would be it," says bassist Jerome Lematua. "For me, this song represents how anyone can push past their demons and succeed no matter the situation. Never giving up is a hard part in all aspects of life, that many people never get to see or understand, but to me this song gives me hope. If it can give me hope, then I'm confident it can give someone else out there the same hope."

Escapades features a guest bassist performance from Clay Gober of Polyphia on the track Antecedent, with the record being brought to life by mixing engineer Adam Bentley (Felix Martin, Arch Echo) and mastering from Ermin Hamidovic (Periphery, Devin Townsend Band, Plini).

The Omnific have previously released videos for Ne Plus Ultra, Scurryfunge and Wax And Wane.

Pre-order Escapades.