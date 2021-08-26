The Omnific release bass-driven video for new single

Melbourne progressive instrumental trio The Omnific - featuring the unique line-up of two bass players and a drummer - have streamed their new single Ne Plus Ultra, from their forthcoming debut record Escapades which is released through Wild Thing Records on October 8.

"With solos & slap, popping & tap, Ne Plus Ultra truly is the ne plus ultra of what The Omnific has defined bass to be," the band say. "A uniquely collaborative piece between the 3 members, the strengths of each player are on full display. Cascading from chaotic thump riffs to elegant leads, intricate drum fills to technical solos, the chemistry between each member is ever present."

Escapades features a guest bassist performance from Clay Gober of Polyphia on the track Antecedent, with the record being brought to life by mixing engineer Adam Bentley (Felix Martin, Arch Echo) and mastering from Ermin Hamidovic (Periphery, Devin Townsend Band, Plini).

The Omnific have previously released videos for Scurryfunge and Wax And Wane.

Pre-order Escapades.