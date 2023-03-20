The Mon return with eye-catching video for new song Where

The Mon, the solo project of Ufomammut lead vocalist, bassist and synth player Urlo, have shared an eye-catching video for brand new sing Where, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music from the side-project's upcoming second album Eye which will be released through Supernatural Cat Records on May 26.

"Once [2018 debut album] Doppelleben was out, I wanted to write something different, go deeper into my emotions, create a more intimate and particular album,' Urlo comments.



"I started building up acoustic parts, playing around just guitar and vocals, or bass and vocals, and then I began structuring sound layers that would reinforce these sonic bones. Then I invited some friends to create something special for me and for those who would listen to the record, curious to see how my music could be transformed by some of the artists I respect a lot, like Steve Von Till, Colin of Amenra, Dave W. of White Hills and Sarah Pendleton of Suborna, now in Otolith.

"The final result is a very important album for me, a little pearl that I am incredibly happy to share with that world that has been a great inspiration for me. EYE is my third eye, my conscience. It's a challenge, a record born in a period in which we were forced to stay closed in our homes, blocked in our thoughts by a situation that changed our lives and our relationships deeply. Suddenly we found ourselves in a different world."

Eye was written, performed, produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Urlo at The Howl, Italy, and the artwork completed by the Malleus Rock Art Lab collective. Away from the heavy psych of Ufomammut Eye has a sound Urlo describes as "heavy dark folk electronic."

Eye will be available as a limited 12” coloured vinyl, digipak CD, and all digital services. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The Mon: Eye

1. The Sun

2. Secret

3. Confession

4. The Manure Of Our Remains

5. This Dark O’Mine

6. Burning From Afar

7. To The Ones

8. Mimmi

9. Where

10. Vampyr

11. Pupi