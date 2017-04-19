The London Drum show 2017 announces first artists

The London Drum Show 2017 has announced the first artists who will appear at this year’s event.

Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will be in attendance, along with renowned session drummer and composer Kaz Rodriguez.

The event will take place at London’s Olympia on November 11 and 12, with Chamberlin performing on the Main Stage on Sunday and he’ll hold a session on the Education Zone Stage on Saturday.

Rodriguez, will play the Main Stage on the Saturday.

The London Drum Show will see some of the biggest names in drumming perform on the Main Stage, Masterclass and Education Zone, offering attendees the opportunity for personal Q&A sessions.

In addition, this year’s event has been expanded to include drum testing pods along with the Garden Studio and Soundproofing area, where experts will be on hand to advise on drumming queries.

There will also be a Vintage Drum Showcase which will feature classic kits, the Icon Gallery will showcase classic drummers, while the Gear Hall is set to include kits, sticks, heads, accessories and more.

Free drum lessons for youngsters will also be available.

Tickets are now on sale via the official website, with a limited number of early bird passes available for £17.50.

