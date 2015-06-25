Smashing Pumpkins bring back Chamberlin

Jimmy Chamberlin will be back behind the kit for the Smashing Pumpkins on their tour with Marilyn Manson.

Billy Corgan and co will soon hit the road with Manson on The End Times Tour, which kicks off in California on July 7. And after the Pumpkins said farewell to Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk – who was filling in on a temporary basis – they needed a replacement.

It was reported Corgan had lined up Robin Diaz, but that arrangement fell through and he turned to the band’s original sticksman Chamberlin, who has not played with the Pumpkins since 2009.

The Pumpkins have recently been on an acoustic tour and haven’t needed a drummer.

Corgan tells USA Today: “We suddenly found ourselves in the situation of not having anybody lined up. We knew we could do the acoustic tour with some backing tapes and drum machines, stuff like that, but we’re also looking at the Manson tour in three weeks.

“You can’t just grab somebody and say, ‘Play drums on this Smashing Pumpkins song.’ Jimmy’s drum parts are so incredibly technical and nuanced that it’s a very rare class of people that can step in and play.”

Chamberlin runs tech company LiveOne and won’t rejoin the band on a full-time basis. He says: “Billy asked if there was any way I’d consider coming back for the tour. It’s a great opportunity not only to celebrate the music, but to celebrate the friendship and the legacy. I’ve got a commitment to LiveOne. That remains my priority right now.”

The acoustic shows have included singer/songwriter Kate Cole on bass, but it’s not clear if she’ll stay in the role for the upcoming dates. Killers bassist Mark Stoermer left at the same time as Wilk, with Corgan saying the arrangement was always going to be temporary.

THE END TIMES TOUR

Jul 07: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 09: Irvine Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 10: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Jul 11: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 13: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 15: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jul 16: Houston NRG Arena, TX

Jul 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Austin City Limits Live, TX

Jul 20: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music At Champions Square, LA

Jul 22: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 24: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA

Jul 26: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 29: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 31: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 01: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Aug 02: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Aug 04: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 05: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 07: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH