The Flower Kings release video for Black Swan

The Flower Kings have released a new visualiser video for their new single Black Swan. The song is taken from the band's latest double album Islands, which was released through InsideOut Music in October last year. You can watch the video in full below.

“Black Swan was a little piano melody I wrote around spring 2019 - I thought of it as 'Polish melancholic' or a ballet piano piece," reveals guitarist Roine Stolt. "I did present a demo for the Transatlantic sessions but when it didn't stick there I brought it along to the TFK ‘Islands’ session. Here it found its way in to the album and concept and with a slightly more dry guitar-driven sound and with nods to both The Beatles and Queen it became one of my favourite tracks. Hasse delivers some of his finest vocal on the album here.”

The 92 minutes long double album Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

The band have previously released videos for the singles Morning News, Broken, Miracles For America and From The Ground.

Islands is available as massive limited edition triple LP and 2CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve and as a limited edition 2CD digipak and as a digital album.

Get Islands.