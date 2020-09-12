The Flower Kings release lyric video for new single Broken

Swedish prog rock quintet The Flower Kings have released a lyric video for their new single Broken. It's the first music released from the band's recently announced new double album Islands, which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 30. You can watch the video in full below.

"Here is Broken - first song from our new double album/triple LP," say the band. "Broken is a song about addiction, stress and confusion - not a typical song for the album, because the album has no 'typical' style - it is just a wild ride of styles and influences. We're super excited about you to hear ALL of it, but here is a first glimpse of the progressive smorgasbord. There is more waiting."

The 92 minutes long Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, THE FLOWER KINGS present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

Islands will be available as massive limited edition triple LP and 2 x CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve and as a limited edition 2CD digipak and as a digital album.

Pre-order Islands.